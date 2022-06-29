All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare to return for pre-season.

Liverpool are just a matter of days away from the start of their pre-season.

The Reds have another busy summer booked, though Jurgen Klopp has demanded improvements to the summer schedules.

And Liverpool will be aided by the presence of new signings, with Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho all snapped up.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane has left for pastures new, and we could yet see more changes to the Reds squad ahead of the new season.

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Williams bid

Liverpool are said to have rejected an offer for full-back Neco Williams.

The Wales international spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham, and he may yet be sent out on loan again.

But it seems a permament deal is not on the table, with Alan Nixon claiming Nottingham Forest have had an £11million bid rejected.

Bellingham wants Liverpool

Jude Bellingham is said to be interested in a move to Liverpool ahead of his likely departure from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Journalist Neil Jones told Goal: "The England international will almost certainly leave Borussia Dortmund next year and, at 19 (his birthday is June 29), he represents the ultimate long-term investment, a successor to (Jordan) Henderson and the kind of player who could dominate the Reds’ midfield for a decade or longer.

"(Jurgen) Klopp is a fan (who isn’t?) but Liverpool know competition for his signature will be fierce. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all registered their interest, and it would be a surprise if both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich hadn’t done the same.

"A potential fee of £100m could also prove prohibitive, especially with Bellingham likely to command a salary which would place him among the highest earners at the club if he were to join. Were he to shine at the World Cup this winter, the numbers, and the interest, will only rise.

"Liverpool’s wage structure is carefully managed – see, for evidence, the difficulty they’ve had agreeing a new deal with Mohamed Salah – so it would be interesting to see just how hard they would be willing to push for someone like Bellingham, even if it is understood the player would be more than interested in a move to Merseyside."

Asensio opportunity

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their reported bid to land Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer.

Reports this week have claimed the Reds have made a contract offer to the Spanish forward ahead of making a bid to Real Madrid.

And now a fresh report from COPE claim Los Blancos have made the decision not to offer Asensio a new contract.