The former Liverpool man has been dismissed from his position.

Former Liverpool player Mark Kennedy has been axed from his managerial role with Swindon Town after just five months in charge, and replaced mere hours after the news dropped.

The League Two side made the decision to part ways with the 48-year-old following a poor run of form that has left the Robins teetering above the relegation zone with just 11 points from their opening 13 fixtures.

Kennedy was appointed Swindon manager back in May on a two-year contract, following his dismissal from Lincoln City in October 2023. Since his arrival at the County Ground, the Robins have won just two league games this season and lost six. Kennedy’s final match in charge was a 2-1 defeat to Salford on Tuesday.

The club had been aiming to appoint his successor ‘at the earliest opportunity’ and had named first team coaches Marcus Bignot, Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning as interim managers. However, just hours after Kennedy’s departure, Swindon have unveiled his replacement in the form of Ian Holloway, who last managed Grimsby in 2020.

“Everyone at Swindon Town Football Club would like to express their appreciation to Mark for his commitment and hard work during his time with the club and wish him all the best in the future,” the club wrote in a statement.

Just hours after their initial announcement, the Robins have confirmed Holloway as their new first team manager on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“Conversations happened very quickly and both sides were very keen to get the deal done and of course, I was delighted to engage with a club like Swindon Town, a club of whom I know a lot about due to my location and knowledge of the local area,” the former Leicester City and Crystal Palace boss told the club’s website.

Kennedy’s departure from Swindon Town marks his third club exit since accepting his first managerial role in January 2020. He managed just 12 first team games at Macclesfield Town during a Covid-19 shortened season and resigned in August after rejecting a new contract due to the club’s relegation.

After serving as assistant coach to Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City in June 2021, he left the following year and joined Lincoln City on a four-year deal. Kennedy was sacked a little under 18 months later.

The 48-year-old represented Liverpool between 1995 and 1998, signing in a £1.5 million deal and setting the record as the most expensive teenager in British football history. However, he was given few opportunities in red and eventually moved on.

Kennedy signed for Manchester City in 1999 and experienced promotion to the Premier League, followed by immediate relegation the following season. After Kevin Keegan’s arrival, Kennedy was deemed surplus to the plans and left the club.