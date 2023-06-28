Liverpool’s commitment to expanding and improving their midfield simply has to be applauded. After falling out of talks with Jude Bellingham, and being overtaken in the race for Mason Mount, the Reds have wasted no time in finding suitable alternatives.

They kickstarted their transfer window off strong by welcoming Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion but they aren’t yet satisfied with their summer haul. One of the latest names to emerge on Jurgen Klopp’s shopping list is RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, who is under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2026.

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a report from The Athletic, Sky Sports Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has confirmed Liverpool have registered ‘concrete’ interest in the 22-year-old and are competing with Newcastle United for his signature.

Szoboszlai currently has a €70 million (£60m) release clause but it will become inactive after June 30th, meaning as of next month, interested clubs are free to negotiate his transfer fee. With just days left until we are in July, it seems highly likely that both Premier League sides will be waiting for Szoboszlai’s release clause to lift before tabling offers.

However, with Newcastle competing in the Champions League next season, Liverpool will need to act fast if they want to get in first and sway the midfielder to Anfield instead. After finishing fifth in the Premier League last term, the Reds have a lot of ground to make up, but bookmakers have already tipped them to finish well inside the top four following a successful transfer window.