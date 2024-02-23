Chelsea were interested in signing Darwin Nunez last summer and reports have suggested Liverpool knocked back an approach for their striker.

Liverpool only signed Nunez in the summer of 2022 after agreeing an £85million deal with Portuguese side Benfica. The Uruguayan striker penned a six-year contract at Anfield and showed plenty of promise despite some frustrating moments in front of goal.

Fleeting rumours last summer suggested that Liverpool were willing to cut losses on Nunez, with reports claiming those in charge on Merseyside were eyeing a swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix. Those reports seemingly caught the attention of Chelsea, with The Times claiming they made an enquiry to sign the striker.

Their co-sporting director, Paul Winstanley, is said to have been a big admirer of Nunez during his time at Brighton and Hove Albion and kept a close eye on the 24-year-old after joining Chelsea in November 2022. Any approach was quickly knocked back by Liverpool who had no intention whatsoever of losing their £85m man.

Chelsea's need for a striker has been well documented in recent years and despite spending more than £1billion since Todd Boehly bought the club in May 2022, they have been unable to source a leading man. A No.9 is expected to be their priority once again in the summer but a return for Nunez is unlikely.

The former Benfica man has enjoyed an excellent second season at Liverpool, registering 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions already. After falling in and out of Klopp's starting line-up last season, he has firmly cemented his place upfront.

