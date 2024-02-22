Following failed pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Liverpool fans were underwhelmed when Wataru Endo arrived from Stuttgart - but Jurgen Klopp tried to tell us at the time he would be a success, we just didn't listen.

Endo arrived as Liverpool's third midfield signing for just £16m and it left many in the footballing world asking one question - who? The 30-year-old Japanese international was little-known to the average football fan and he was deemed to be an uninspiring signing after being linked with players who had shone in the Premier League. However, his growing importance has made many eat their words.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

What can't be underestimated is Jorg Schmadtke's German league influence; Endo was a bargain waiting to be found in a market filled with outrageous transfer fees and after a difficult adaption period, he's become a fan-favourite and someone who is pushing to start every game. His record when starting for Liverpool is certainly testament to this; in 15 starts, they've won 13 and drawn two. Granted, he lost twice in Europe and won away at Palace as well but those games have been removed from those figures given he came off at half-time in all three of those encounters.

When he arrived at the AXA Training Centre shortly after signing, Klopp was seen telling him 'we need your legs' and 'your football brain' and while many dismissed him at first, that statement couldn't be truer, especially given the injuries Liverpool have had in midfield. But there's one interview which has resurfaced which sees Klopp beaming from ear to ear when talking about his signing, in which he dismisses the 'bigger' name targets such as Lavia and Caicedo. He backs the Japan international as a 'really good signing' and a 'machine' that he told fans to be patient with.

"I know how the football world works." Klopp began in an official LFC interview. "I can see in people's eyes and with the names flying around and they say that 'they have them' and 'they have them' but, do me a favour, give us a second and let's have a look. He's really good and I'm really happy with his signing, it's a really good one."