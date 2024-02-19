Liverpool 'return' to January transfer target labelled 'the next Kylian Mbappe'

Liverpool have been linked to a number of exciting new signings this year as they look to bolster a number of positions in the squad. The Reds could be looking at several departures at the end of the season, along with the end of Jurgen Klopp's era as manager.

The likes of Thiago and Joël Matip look set to leave following the expiry of their contracts but other players could also be headed for the door. Mohamed Salah's future remains up in the air and deputy goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher could also be moving on as he looks to secure a regular starting role between the sticks.

Liverpool's latest injury blows have opened eyes to the club's need for back-up options around the team. The Reds' latest win over Brentford saw Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez all taken off with fitness concerns. Salah's recent hamstring trouble and Dominik Szoboszlai also being sidelined has limited Liverpool's attacking options lately and these recent worries could spell disaster in this title-challenging season.

It seems the Reds are already looking to bolster their threat in front of goal, though. According to Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit have identified a 'top target' ahead of the summer transfer window in the form of 18-year-old Luis Guilherme. The Brazilian teenage sensation has reportedly earned the label of 'the next Kylian Mbappé' and Liverpool were actually considering a move for him in January but chose to halt their interest.

Guilherme is a versatile player, who despite being a midfielder by trade, can play up front or on the right, a position that will need options if Salah is sold this summer. The teenager, who currently plays for Brazilian side Palmeiras, is known for his rapid pace and has apparently clocked up similar speeds to Mbappé, with an electric 2022 top speed of 36.4km/h.