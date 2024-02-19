Liverpool manager 'frontrunner' matches German record after going 32 games unbeaten

How former Liverpool man Xabi Alonso transformed Bayer Leverkusen into Germany’s best team

With Xabi Alonso almost being cast as the future Liverpool manager already, his latest managerial achievement will certainly only enhance his growing reputation.

Everyone knows how strong his Bayer Leverkusen side have been this season and their most recent 2-1 victory over FC Heidenheim saw them move eight points clear of Bayern Munich following their shock 3-2 loss away at Bochum over the weekend.

They're also in the semi-finals of the German Cup and await the draw for the Last 16 of the Europa League and they are now 32 games unbeaten across the whole season to date. It means that Alonso and his side have now matched the German record for the longest unbeaten record - matching Bayern's and Pep Guardiola's achievement.

Next up is a home game against Mainz in the league and they will be favourites to set a new record, one that could extend even further given their next game against a 'top' German side is Borussia Dortmund on April 20. Alonso has grown into the role over time and really developed this team in his image, resulting in 18 wins and four draws so far. In fact, the best yard stick for measuring their successes comes from comparing their points tally at the same point of last season - they had 28 points at the same stage and they've already bettered their 50 points total that saw them achieve a sixth-place finish.

Speaking after the game, Alonso said, "I'm not going to celebrate the 500-day mark, I'm satisfied with the game, with the performance and the result. We're in a good phase. We'll keep going and focus on one game after the next. Overall the performance was good. I'm really happy, but we have to keep going."