Liverpool revisiting old targets they initially shut down following Romeo Lavia snub

Liverpool’s midfield concerns are getting a little close for comfort now the Premier League season is underway. The Reds have started their 2023/24 campaign and are still yet to bring in replacements for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who both left for moves to Saudi Arabia last month.

As it stands, 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is Jurgen Klopp’s only natural No.6, and with talks of Thiago also potentially heading for the door this summer, the Liverpool engine room is looking alarmingly sparse. The Reds have just six senior midfielders on their roster, including new boys Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Since their midfield exodus, Liverpool have been scrambling to sign some much-needed reinforcements but all their efforts so far have fallen through and now there’s a real sense of urgency surrounding their transfer tactics.

After Liverpool failed to successfully hijack Chelsea’s move for Moisés Caicedo from Brighton, the Blues are now getting revenge on their Premier League rivals. Long-standing Reds target Roméo Lavia is now closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge from Southampton, despite weeks of graft from Klopp’s team and a deal to Anfield looking almost certain.

This leaves Liverpool right back to square one and time is running out for them to bring in the back-up they need. Tensions are rising so much that the Reds are reportedly revisiting targets they ruled out earlier in the window. According to the Daily Mail, Kalvin Phillips is now back on the radar, despite initial interest being withdrawn.