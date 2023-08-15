The Wolves midfielder was in fine form against Man United and Liverpool may regret missing out on the talented Portuguese international.

Former Liverpool midfield target Matheus Nunes had fans purring yesterday with his all-round, all-action performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Nunes starred alongside Matheus Cunha and others as Gary O’Neil’s side had 23 shots in total against Erik Ten Hag’s United side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His performance came at the wrong time for fans, who are still stomaching the fact that both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have opted to join Chelsea over Liverpool, and the Reds are once again scrambling around for a central midfielder this late in the window.

In fact, Nunes contested 16 duels in just one half and walked away with some eye-catching moments and some brilliant figures for his hard work.

According to Squawka, Nunes had the most duels won (14), completed the most take-ons (5) had the most interceptions (4) and won the most fouls (4).

Although, it must be said that he played just off to the right of a midfield three, which allowed him the freedom to roam and utilise his ball-carrying and ball-winning abilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He certainly wouldn’t fix their defensive midfield problem but he looks like a player who would thrive in a Liverpool side surrounded by top players.

Still only 24, he would be a key player in transition for Liverpool who is more suited to playing slightly deeper than the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, who has typically been an attacking midfielder for the entirety of his career.

The fan reaction to Nunes’ performance was strong on social media, with one fan tweeting: ‘It’s been just over 10 minutes and I’m wondering how much for Matheus Nunes.’

Whilst another echoed that statement: ‘Nothing to show for it in the end, but what a performance from Matheus Nunes tonight. Sublime. Several superb runs, active defensively, secure on the ball — clearly showed why Liverpool (among others) wanted him last summer before Wolves scooped him up.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Wolves tipped to battle it out at the wrong end of the Premier League table this season, a big team could still swoop in and tempt him with a move away.

He has prior Champions League experience and could certainly play for a lot of teams in the top half.