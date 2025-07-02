Nottingham Forest have ‘agreed a deal’ for this Liverpool target.

Liverpool have stormed the summer transfer window so far and are starting to get used to signing the players they want. However, there are of course cases where the Reds are going to miss out on their targets, and they could be set to lose one of their races to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool have confirmed some superb business so far this window and aren’t looking at slowing down any time soon. With Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez the latest marquee signings through the door, the Premier League champions have already shifted their attention to other targets to build the perfect title-defending team.

Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais is an option for Arne Slot as he considers bolstering his wide options but last season’s surprise packages Nottingham Forest have been moving in.

Nottingham Forest move in for Liverpool transfer target

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed between Forest and Lyon for the 20-year-old winger who tallied 11 goals and six assists last season. The French outfit are at serious risk of losing their key players following their relegation from Ligue 1.

Despite finishing sixth last season and reaching the Europa League quarter-finals, Lyon have been demoted as a result of their financial situation. Eagle Football Group, the majority owners of the seven-time French champions, announced debts of £422 million last October.

Following a provisional relegation in November, the decision has been upheld and Lyon could now see a raft of their best player depart throughout the summer.

Romano has reported that Nottingham Forest have ‘agreed a deal’ with Lyon over Fofana but the player is holding out for clubs in the Champions League to come knocking for him.

“Nottingham Forest have agreed deal with Olympique Lyon for Malick Fofana… but no agreement yet on player side. Fofana, waiting for Champions League clubs with Chelsea still keen on the player,” Romano wrote on social media.

“Understand Bayern and Napoli have also called to make initial approach.”

Liverpool target spotted wearing rival kit

While Liverpool and Chelsea are in the picture for Fofana, the player may have already hinted at his preferred destination.

Fofana has been linked with a move away from Lyon regardless of their relegation fate. During what appeared to be independent training ahead of the club’s returning sessions next week, the 20-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a Manchester United kit.

The winger uploaded two snaps to his story of him completing drills during an apparent non-club training session. Fofana is clearly sporting a United shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name and number on the back, as well as matching shorts from the 2022/23 season.

While no comment was made about his choice of training gear, it suggest Fofana is a fan of either Rashford or Man United, or both. The Red Devils are among the Premier League clubs keen on signing the winger this summer as they pursue a huge overhaul in their attack after a disappointing season.