Lyon have been relegated for Ligue 1 because of financial issues and Liverpool have been linked with one of their prized assets.

The owner of Olympique Lyonnais insists the club do not have cash flow problems amid Liverpool's reported interest in one of their star players.

Lyon have been relegated from Ligue 1 to the French second tier. Despite finishing sixth last season and reached the Europa League quarter-finals, French football watchdog DNCG has ordered their relegation. Lyon were provisionally demoted in November amid reports that the club were in debt of 500 million euros. That decision has been upheld.

As a result, there has been speculation that Les Gones' prized assets could be sold. Malick Fofana had already been linked with a move to Liverpool before the DNCG's ruling. The winger recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances in the 2024-25 season.

John Textor, whose company Eagle Football Group own Lyon, has now stepped down as president of the club. They are appealing the decision but has suggested that Les Gones are not in a situation where they will be desperate to sell.

Textor said via ESPN: "We've never been more liquid in cash. But there are things in the process I did that disappointed the governing bodies there that we need to fix.

"We did pass through the financial sustainability review with UEFA, which is quite a comprehensive process. So the fact that we didn't pass through France has more to do with some of the specific elements that I brought to the table that I should have improved."

Liverpool’s plans

Liverpool have already had a busy transfer window, securing six signings. The Premier League champions have splashed out around £200 million to sign Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili, as well as Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

The Reds are not expected to be finished in the market, though, with a striker still on their list. They are also keen on another centre-back to replace Jarell Quansah, who is edging towards a move to Bayer Leverkusen. Marc Guehi is at the top of the shopping list.

As things stand, Liverpool are well stocked in the wide areas. Mo Salah is the undisputed first choice on the right flank and recently penned a two-year contract extension. On the opposite side, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo shared the role in Arne Slot’s first season.

But there are suggestions that Diaz could leave. He has been linked with Barcelona, Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and most recently Bayern Munich. If Diaz did depart then Liverpool may look at a potential replacement.

Rather than recruiting someone to directly compete with Gakpo, they may look for more of an understudy who could play more of a bit-part role but would develop into a regular in years to come. Fofana would fit that bill as he is only aged 20 and is still relatively inexperienced. He would also need to adapt to the Premier League.

Chelsea have also been linked and there have been suggestions in France that Lyon value Fofana at around £60 million.