Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. ( | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours

Liverpool were arguably the busiest club in world football when it came to transfer business throughout the month of June - but with July upon us the Anfield club are not showing any signs of slowing down.

The Reds have seen six new players arrive at the club so far this summer with five of those deals agreed this summer while Giorgi Mamardashvili’s £29m switch from Valencia was sealed last August.

Arne Slot is still keen to transform his squad further with some more new faces while other players are poised to move on. Liverpool will hope to raise as much money as possible from player sales having already secured the exit of Jarell Quansah for £35m from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds have agreed a buy back clause for the defender and have the same plan for other players who could move on.

David Ornstein reveals Harvey Elliott fee could rise to £50m

One ace linked with an exit from the Reds alongside Quansah is his fellow England Under-21 international Harvey Elliott.

The boyhood Liverpool fan has been a fringe figure under Slot but has proven to be a useful weapon off the bench, as highlighted by his late winner at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Reds are not actively looking to sell him but he has been the subject of interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolves and RB Leipzig. David Ornstein has reported for The Athletic that Liverpool would do business for Elliott at around £40m but with a buy-back clause.

He says Liverpool have a back-up plan to hike Elliott’s transfer fee by at least another £10m to potentially go above £50m if interested clubs are unwilling to agree to a buy-back clause.

He adds: “Their ability to achieve that will be dictated by the market and whether those considering him can or will push to such a level.”

Marc Guehi personal terms agreed

In other news, the Reds are looking at securing a deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi with Quansah heading to the Bundesliga.

The England international is more than just a back-up, however, and is likely joining to fight for a spot alongside Virgil van Dijk.

If a deal can be agreed Palace, Guehi would help future proof the Reds’ options at centre-back. Ibrahima Konate has an uncertain future with just one year left on his contract and with the latest offer rejected. Konate is said to be unhappy with the basic wage structure.

Guehi has been a standout player for Palace since his move to Selhurst Park in 2021 and with just one year left on his deal, the London club are open to doing business to avoid losing him on a free.

He has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, with both Premier League clubs previously bidding for him in past windows, while Serie A giants Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.

Liverpool have taken a step forward in the race, with Nicolò Schira reporting an agreement has been reached over personal terms. He said: “Agreement in principle between Marc Guehi and Liverpool for a contract until 2030. The centre-back pushing to join LFC, which are in talks with Crystal Palace to try to reach a deal.”