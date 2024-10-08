Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alisson Becker is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are unable to terminate Giorgi Mamardashvili’s spell at Valencia, reports suggest.

The Reds signed the goalkeeper for a fee that could reach £29 million in the summer transfer window. But as part of the deal, Mamardashvili remained at the Spanish outfit for the season. With Alisson Becker firmly No.1 stopper at Anfield and the highly-rated Coamhin Kelleher serving as deputy, Liverpool were happy for Mamardashvili to continue his development at Valencia.

But Liverpool have been hit with a hammer injury blow with Alisson set for a period on the sidelines. The Brazil international was forced off in the 77th minute of the Reds’ 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace last weekend. Alisson has a suspected hamstring injury and was spotted limping as he left Selhurst Park. With Kelleher missing the Palace game because of illness, third-choice Vitezslav Jaros had to come on to make his debut as Liverpool held out for a triumph to remain at the summit of the Premier League.

There have been some suggestions among sections of fans that Arne Slot’s side should fast-track Mamardashvili’s Anfield arrival given Alisson’s latest setback. He has had several injury issues throughout his career.

However, El Desmarque reports that is not possible because there is no break clause installed in the 23-year-old’s Valencia deal. It is said that Mamardashvili’s time at Los Ches will ‘last until June 30 and that it could not be broken before the scheduled date or in the winter market’.

The Georgia international has made nine appearances for Valencia so far this season, recording three clean sheets. Los Ches have endured a difficult start and languish in the La Liga relegation zone.

Speaking on Alisson’s injury, Liverpool head coach Slot said: “The latest is that we don't know but what we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad and I don't expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break]. We have to wait and see, but it is going to take a few weeks I assume for him to be back. I think it is [his hamstring]."