Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent months. | Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate has less than a year remaining on his Liverpool contract

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool are still in the driving seat when it comes to deciding the future of key defensive stalwart Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old centre back joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a five-year-deal in 2021 and he is currently in the final season of that contract with the Anfield club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s played a huge part in the club’s recent success with 85 league appearances and 136 across all competitions, and has just enjoyed his best season to date with the Reds after making 42 appearances last term as the club finally ended their five-year wait for a league title.

Konate has proven to be an excellent partner for club captain Virgil van Dijk over the last few seasons and is arguably playing the best football of his entire career heading into the World Cup in North America next summer.

The club are desperate to retain his services, particularly after missing out on a potential replacement in Marc Guehi on deadline day but face an uphill battle with Real Madrid showing serious interest in the defender.

Fabrizio Romano provides key Ibrahima Konate transfer update

Real Madrid, who are managed by former Reds fan favourite Xabi Alonso, convinced academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold to reject new contract offers at Anfield throughout last campaign, so they could sign him on a free transfer. And it’s widely believed that the 2024 Champions League winners could repeat the trick again by enticing Ibrahima Konate to the Spanish capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Los Blancos did ultimately pay a €10m (£8.6m, $12m) fee to bring Trent in one month ahead of his contract's expiry to allow him to play at the Club World Cup. However, no such competition is taking place this summer, meaning Liverpool would lose Konate for free if they fail to agree to an extension.

“Real Madrid have a genuine interest in the situation of Ibrahima Konate, but they don’t want to upset Liverpool,” said Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Liverpool will have the chance, for sure, in September, October, November, December – until the end of the season – to try and extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate.

“Despite agreements between Liverpool and the player being very close one year ago, these conversations stopped because of new details being discussed. Real Madrid internally keep thinking of Konate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How likely is Ibrahima Konate’s exit this summer?

Fabrizio Romano says Spanish giants Real Madrid cannot be underestimated in their efforts to sign Ibrahima Konate and states that their interest is very serious. Konate is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1, meaning the next few months could be pivotal in deciding his future.

TEAMtalk claims Liverpool haven’t lost hope in keeping the defender at Anfield but adds that the situation is growing increasingly difficult with the player already turning down three separate proposals to try and extend his stay with the champions.

Read More: Liverpool boss Arne Slot has already decided when new summer signing will make his first appearance