All the latest news surrounding Liverpool as the Reds kick on with pre-season training.

Liverpool are already back in pre-season training as they begin preparations for the new season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men disappointed last season, and they have missed out on the Champions League for the coming campaign as a result, but there is renewed optimism ahead of the new season amid a number of likely arrivals. The Reds have already snapped up Alexis Mac Allister and there will be more to come ahead of the new season.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding Anfield.

Szoboszlai’s release clause

Liverpool are said to be interested in RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the new season, but they are running out of time if they want to sign the 22-year-old for the value of his release clause.

“This is how Dominik Szoboszlai’s exit clause works. Only valid until June 30 — worth €70m,” Fabrizio Romano has tweeted. Liverpool may be hoping to get Szoboszlai for less than his release clause, but Leipzig are a pretty financially solid club, and they may well hold out knowing the player’s position at the club will be solidified after June 30, when his release clause disappears.

Liverpool had better get on with it if they want to get Szoboszlai for £70million.

Thuram latest

Liverpool are still said to be in talks over the possible signing of Nice star Khephren Thuram.

It’s claimed the Reds want to sign the France under-21s star, and it’s reported there are ‘no issues’ with personal terms. It’s reported a deal could be strick between £34.5million and £38.8million. Thuram is dubbed a powerful midfielder, and Liverpool could do with adding a player with that charectaristic ahead of the new season.