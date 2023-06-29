Liverpool’s transfer plans could be under threat due to homegrown rule

There are certain parameters in which the club must operate for their next signing.

With the transfer window bringing just the one signing thus far, fans are agitated over the possibility of another frustrating summer of deals that never truly threaten to be completed, but a new threat to their transfer activity has now emerged.

Alexis Mac Allister was a deal completed even before the window was opened but with just weeks before pre-season starts, fans are beginning to get frustrated with the lack of action, especially as rival teams are making moves. For Liverpool, it’s the focus on midfield additions that are dominating headlines - especially with the likes of Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.

However, what people may not realise is that there are conditions that must be considered when making future signings and it involves the club’s homegrown list. Regulation stipulates that teams must have at least eight homegrown players in a Premier League squad; the initiative was brought in to allow more domestic players to be developed from an earlier age in the hope of nurturing more of this country’s young talent.

As it stands, the Reds only have two non-homegrown spots left available in the squad as well as having eight homegrown players in total. This means that any more than two additions would have to be either have to be U22 or homegrown, and if one of the eight were to leave, then they would need to promote a youngster or sign someone who fits that criteria.

Their current homegrown list includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg - and there are certainly questions marks over the future of at least a few of these players listed.

Phillips’ future at the club is certainly one that is unknown; the 26-year-old sits as the fifth-choice centre-back who has been close to leaving the club in successive windows. And now reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Leeds United are interested in a £10m signing to help bolster their promotion hopes. This potential deal could create a knock-on effect for incoming signings.

A player such as Romeo Lavia would be an opportune signing, given he is both U22 and homegrown due to his time in Manchester City’s academy. Their other targets of Kone and Thuram don’t fit the criteria, but Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga - another young talent the club has identified - would fit the criteria due to being U22. The same goes for RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai who is also 22 and it’s still unknown how many players Klopp desires.

An issue would only occur if either one of the eight homegrown players leaves or they sign two non-homegrown players and want to add another. They have been linked with a move for a defender as well as midfield additions, so there could be a potential situation in the future.

Some fans have questioned the decision to allow substitute keeper Adrian a new deal, as that sees them take up another spot in the squad that could be better utilised - especially given the third-choice keeper is extremely unlikely to even register an apperance. Manchester City signed veteran keeper Scott Carson to be their third-choice keeper in 2021 as a way of getting around this issue and it’s certainly worked wonders for them.