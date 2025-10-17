New Liverpool pre-match kit for 2025/26 leaked online - with iconic design inspired by Anfield | Getty Images

Liverpool will pocket some extra cash in January if the move goes to plan

Liverpool are on track to pocket some extra cash as former player Bobby Clark closes in on a permanent return to the UK.

The Reds sold the midfielder to RB Salzburg last year in what was a quiet first summer transfer window for Arne Slot. Clark joined Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho on the outgoings list.

Liverpool accepted a £10 million payment from Salzburg, seeing Clark reunited with Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant Pep Lijnders. The versatile 20-year-old made 25 appearances in his debut season in Austria, including four starts in the Champions League, but was left out of the squad towards the end of the season.

Clark has since joined Derby County on loan for the 2025/26 campaign and he is now eager to return to the UK on a permanent basis.

Former Liverpool ace Bobby Clark close to next transfer

According to The Times, Clark is ‘set to join’ Celtic on a full-time transfer in 2026, cutting his loan spell with Derby short. The Scottish powerhouses have reportedly agreed a £6 million fee to sign Clark from RB Salzburg in January.

Clark, the son of former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark, has become a regular for Derby since he joined on loan in August. However, the Rams are struggling for wins and currently sit 20th in the Championship table. They have registered just one win so far this season and have drawn their last three fixtures 1-1.

Clark is under contract with RB Salzburg until 2029 but he is closing in on a switch to Celtic in just a matter of months in pursuit of regular football.

The Hoops are currently second in the Scottish Premiership and have been actively searching the market for reinforcements to boost their roster in 2026.

How much will Liverpool make from Bobby Clark sell-on clause?

Liverpool will benefit from some extra cash coming their way in January, should the Clark transfer go as planned.

When the Reds sold the midfielder to RB Salzburg, they inserted a 17.5 percent sell-on clause in the deal. With the Austrian side seemingly having settled on a £6 million sale to Celtic, the percentage of cash heading back to Anfield will be just over £1 million.

After making an initial profit on Clark’s sale to Salzburg, Liverpool will pocket an extra chunk of cash in the new year if Celtic complete their January deal.

Clark made just 14 senior appearances for Liverpool under Klopp. He made his debut in August 2022 against Bournemouth and his first start followed three months later against current loan side Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds edged their way through the match on penalties and Clark earned praise from former Celtic star Alan McInally for his efforts.

“For Liverpool, the young lad Bobby Clark is doing really well,” he said on Sky Sports Soccer Special at the time. “He’s stood out so for in the middle of the park and is taking his chance.”

