The summer signing has been a revelation for Liverpool and he has continued his good form over the international break.

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produced another show-stopping performance for his country to prove once again why he’s been the perfect signing.

The Hungarian captain netted a brilliant penalty in his side’s 2-2 draw with Lithuania with his side already sat top of their European Championships qualifier 2024 group, having already qualified for the tournament next year.

At 22, he captains his side brilliantly and he produced an all-action performance that was indicative of his Liverpool career to date.

As well as his penalty, he managed an assist for Barnabás Varga as he helped his side come back from two goals down in an inspiring performance. Alongside his goal contributions, he created a match-best six chances, completed 60 of his 69 passes and completed 50% of his dribbles.

He also managed eight recoveries and won seven ground duels and he was clearly head-and-shoulders above every player on the pitch. Szoboszlai often drags his country over the line in a way not too dissimilar to Steven Gerrard, and Hungary are now just one point away from qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. The celebrations with the travelling fans at the end and the adulation from his teammates shows just how well respected and liked he is.

It is clear his form bodes well for Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside Derby, as he will be itching to make an impact in one of their biggest fixtures of the season. One of Klopp’s standout performers this season, he is currently in great form.

So far he’s dazzled in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, and has featured in every game so far this season across three competitions. With Alexis Mac Allister travelling back from South America and Curtis Jones still suspended, he will likely start once again in midfield.

Up against the likes of James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana, he will face a more physical threat from Sean Dyche’s side but he is more than capable of finding success at Anfield on Saturday.