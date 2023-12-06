Liverpool continue their search for new additions to their title-challenging squad.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's full attention was on the restructure of their midfield during the summer but now other areas of the team need some consideration. The defence has emerged a potential problem area, especially following injuries to Andy Robertson and Joël Matip this season.

A recent Football Insider report claimed that Jurgen Klopp and co would not be rushing into any new centre-back signings once the January window opens. With four senior central defenders still fit, Liverpool see 'no massive need' to splash the cash this winter, unless another injury strikes.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there could still be scope for the Reds to recruit other options across the back four. At this moment in time, Klopp's only natural, senior full-backs are Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Conor Bradley is another option on the right but the 20-year-old has just six senior appearances with the Merseyside outfit under his belt.

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in potentially signing Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. According to 90min, club representatives were present during Xabi Alonso's side's latest fixture against Borussia Dortmund, as were scouts from Arsenal.

The full-back, who made the move to Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021, has impressed since his arrival in Germany. During his first full season, Frimpong tallied 10 goal contributions and went on to notch a very impressive nine goals and 11 assists across all competitions during the 2022/23 term.

The 22-year-old is already on six goals and seven assists in 18 games this season, showcasing his creative eye as a versatile wide player. Like Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong is a natural right-back but can also operate in midfield. With a similar playing style and urge to get forward, signing someone like the Dutchman could finally allow Liverpool's vice-captain to make the full switch to the engine room.