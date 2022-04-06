A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the fallout continues from Tuesday night’s big win over Benfica.

Liverpool put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night with a comfortable win over Benfica.

Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz saw the Reds secure a two-goal advantage ahead of next week’s return to Anfield.

Attention will now turn to this week’s Premier League title six-pointer with Manchester City where three points could be crucial to securing the title.

As Jurgen Klopp prepares his men for the huge clash, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours:

Real Madrid still confident

Fresh rumours surfaced involving Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool on Tuesday after the Frenchman’s cryptic statement, suggesting there were ‘new elements’ at play.

But according to 90min, Real Madrid, who are the favourites to do a deal for the striker, remain confident of pulling off the transfer.

Mbappe is on course to leave PSG for nothing at the end of this season, and Los Blancos could scoop him up for free.

Gnabry links

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry ahead of this summer.

And they could get their opportunity, with fresh reports from Goal claiming Gnabry could leave Bayern this summer.

The report claims the 26-year-old is weighing up his future ahead of his current deal expiring in 2023.

Final Salah offer

Liverpool are said to be readying a final contract offer for Mohamed Salah as contract negotiations rumble on.

There have been some positive murmurings over the last week, with reports suggesting the Egyptian is likely to stay.