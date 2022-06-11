Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks increasingly likely to leave Liverpool after five years with the club.

After a difficult season for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool have now set a price tag on the midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only started eight matches in the Premier League this season and hasn’t made an appearance since February, leading to heavy rumours that he would depart the club ahead of next season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds will accept an offer in the region of only £10 million, with his contract set to expire next year.

The 28-year-old joined the Merseyside club from Arsenal in 2017, where they paid £35 million for his services - a significant increase on what they are likely to receive for him.

Liverpool definitely won’t have much trouble shifting Oxlade-Chamberlain off the books, with a number of clubs interested.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook made the surprise claim that Manchester United are considering a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain, though it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be willing to sell to their fierce rivals.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and West Ham have also been reported to be keen on snapping up the England international.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a mostly positive five year spell on Merseyside, however injuries have found him falling down the pecking order and reports now claim that he is ‘desperate’ to leave Anfield this summer.