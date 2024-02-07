Jamie Carragher has said Arsenal and Liverpool must beat Manchester City later this season when they meet.

Jamie Carragher defended a throwback Gary Neville celebration against Liverpool after criticising Martin Ødegaard's post-match fun on Sunday night.

The Arsenal captain shared a moment with club photographer Stuart Macfarlane by taking his camera and snapping a picture of him instead. Gooners loved the exchange but Carragher wasn't the biggest fan of it.

While praising Arsenal's performance against Liverpool — which blew the Premier League title race wide open and now puts the Reds at risk of slipping off the top spot — the Anfield legend just wanted to see Ødegaard and the others leave the pitch.

"Just get down the tunnel. You've won a game, three points, you've been brilliant. Back in the title race, get down the tunnel. I'm serious, honestly," Carragher said during the Sky Sports post-match analysis.

After his comments, Carragher was tasked with discussing some of the Premier's League most memorable celebratory moments. When Neville's over-exuberant solo display in front of Liverpool fans in 2006 was brought up, the former Reds star admitted he was 'well within his rights' to respond in such a way.

Rio Ferdinand had just scored a late winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford, and while most of his teammates joined him in front of the home fans, Neville ran over to the travelling support. The defender punched the air, roared right in front of the Liverpool fans, and showed them the United crest on his shirt before eventually walking away. Neville was fined £5,000 by the FA for his conduct but he has since admitted he would 'pay it again a hundred times' after revealing in a Players' Tribune piece that 'Liverpool fans had been singing unprintable songs about me and my mum.'

After being asked about Neville's celebration, Carragher said: "I'm going to say that was an acceptable celebration. It's the last minute of the game, your biggest rivals, and I can't actually say what the Liverpool supporters were singing to him. So, he's well within his rights for the celebration."