The future of Mohamed Salah remains unclear as Saudi Arabia remain keen on signing him this summer.

Liverpool suffered quite a scare during the summer transfer window as Saudi Arabia came knocking for Mohamed Salah. Rumours were rife at the time but little could have prepared anyone for the cash being offered for the 31-year-old.

Al-Ittihad, who had already brought in Fabinho for £40 million, threw everything they had at Liverpool in attempt to land a deal for the Egyptian winger as well. After seeing an eye-watering £150 million bid rejected by the Reds, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions tabled an offer that would have reached world record £215 million, according to reports at the time.

Since the hectic summer, talks over Salah's potential exit have certainly diluted but the links remain. The Anfield trailblazer has entered the final 18 months of his terms with the Reds and while recent reports have suggested a contract renewal is not off the cards, Liverpool must still be prepared to potentially lose Salah at the end of the season.

So with an exit not out of the question, Liverpool have been linked to possible replacements. One man who has been on and off the Reds' radar is Leroy Sané but a new report from Fichajes has claimed they have 'clear interest' in the German winger.

Bayern Munich do not want to lose the 28-year-old for free, as he too is due to be out of contract in 2025, so they are looking to 'obtain financial benefits' through a sale.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly sees Sané as 'the ideal candidate' to replace Salah, should he opt to leave the club this summer. The former Manchester City man is also on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and it's no surprise why. Sané has contributed eight goals and ten assists in 17 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, already matching his tally from last season.

