Liverpool showed ‘interest’ in Champions League finalist as they miss out on prospect

Latest Liverpool news and rumours as they prepare for their Premier League return after the international break

Liverpool are back in action next weekend with an away trip to Wolves. The Reds won 3-0 at home to Aston Villa in their last outing before the international break.

They are currently sat in 3rd place in the Premier League table after the first four games. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder eyed

Liverpool showed an ‘interest’ in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the last transfer window, according to a report by CaughtOffside, with Chelsea and Newcastle United also said to have been in the frame. The Italy international, who has 45 caps under his belt to date, ended up staying at the San Siro beyond the deadline.

He has been on the books of his current club since joining them back in 2020 from Cagliari and has become one of their most prized assets in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old helped them reach the Champions League final last season but they were beaten in Istanbul by Manchester City in the end.

Target moves elsewhere

Liverpool-linked Trevan Sanusi has joined fellow top flight club Newcastle instead from Birmingham City in the Championship. The Daily Mail reported in July that Jurgen Klopp’s side were monitoring his situation along with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.