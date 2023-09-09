The Alex Ferguson Liverpool and Man Utd comments that came true - and still haunt

Alex Ferguson in a way predicted what the future was going to look like for Liverpool and Man Utd with these comments back in 2016

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Alex Ferguson was proven right about Liverpool when he named his biggest Manchester United concern seven years ago. The Red Devils dominated the early parts of the Premier League era and into the 21st century under the Scotsman. But everything has changed since he retired and Manchester City asserted their power under new owners on the other side of Manchester.

Liverpool fans need no reminding of the dominance Ferguson managed during his long stint at Old Trafford. Ferguson’s reign corresponded with a disappointing run for Liverpool and he, of course, contributed to it in many ways. But as we sit here today, Liverpool have won the Premier League and the Champions League in the ensuing years.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp has played a momentous part in the change, and Ferguson recognised back in 2016 what the German was doing. Speaking about his big concern back then, he said of Klopp and Liverpool: “He has done a really good job and revived Liverpool’s enthusiasm. It can happen that big clubs lose it. For two decades, Liverpool changed managers without building their own identity.

“You can now well and truly sense that you have to count them in this year. You can see Klopp’s dedication on the sideline, I’m convinced his work in training is similar. He’s a strong personality. That’s absolutely vital at a big club. I’m worried about him because the one thing United don’t want is Liverpool to get above us.”