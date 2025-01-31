Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing this exit deal over the weekend.

It is looking unlikely that Liverpool will bring any new signings to Anfield this winter but they could still sign off on some other decisions before the deadline. The Reds are looking to finalise a last-minute move for Stefan Bajčetić, who is still pushing to become a regular part of the senior Liverpool team.

The midfielder was given opportunities to prove himself under Jurgen Klopp but spent a lengthy period on the sidelines after ongoing injuries affected his performances and saw him struggle to keep his fitness levels up. During the 2023/24 season, Bajčetić played just 97 minutes of senior football across three appearances as a calf injury kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg but the clubs have ‘agreed to terminate’ his contract early and send him elsewhere for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool eye new club for Stefan Bajčetić

According to The Athletic, Liverpool and Salzburg have opted to cut Bajčetić’s loan spell short, despite there being no recall clause in his deal. The midfielder had been due to remain with the 17-time Austrian champions until after the Club World Cup in June but since the club’s decision to sack former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, Bajčetić has been ‘increasingly keen to move on’.

Bajčetić is now set to move to Las Palmas for the rest of the season, having not started for Salzburg since December 7th. The 20-year-old reportedly had the choice between joining the La Liga side or Portuguese giants Porto, and his choice was the former. The deal is expected to be finalised by the weekend, with Fabrizio Romano also providing a similar update.

“Documents being signed right now for Stefan Bajčetić to Las Palmas on loan deal from Liverpool. No buy option clause, back to LFC in June,” he wrote on social media.

Liverpool January business

The Reds have stood firm on not allowing any crucial players to leave this window. They rejected an official attempt from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and any other departure links have also gone quiet as we approach Deadline Day.

They have, however, sanctioned full-time moves for Marcelo Pitaluga and Tom Hill, who have signed for Fluminense and Harrogate Town respectively. Meanwhile, other loan deals have also been okayed, with Rhys Williams joining Morcambe, and Calvin Ramsay crossing the border to Kilmarnock.

Arne Slot recently revealed why the Reds had not been as active as many would have expected during the January window. He also teased a potentially busy summer, which could see Liverpool enter the transfer market as Premier League champions.

“It’s maybe harder if you go to a club where everybody expects you to win, win, win, win, win and you look at the group of players you feel like, ‘This is going to be difficult’. But that’s obviously not the situation over here. I know people sometimes question this because they haven't seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well,” Slot told the BBC’s Football Focus.

“There's a reason for that — because we're happy with the squad. But I do know in the background we are definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”