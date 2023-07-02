Jurgen Klopp is not quite done yet in his mission to transform his midfield.

Liverpool continue their impressive transfer window after triggering the release clause for Dominik Szoboszlai. As reported in Fabrizio Romano’s latest update, the 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal and has completed his medical.

As fans eagerly await the official announcement from the club, the Reds continue their hot pursuit of other midfield options. Jurgen Klopp is clearly showing no signs of taking his foot off the gas in his mission to bolster his squad and the next blockbuster signing could be right around the corner.

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

With Alexis Mac Allister already at Anfield, and Szoboszlai on the way, Liverpool have almost completed their midfield pursuit. Just one piece of the puzzle remains and that appears to be Khéphren Thuram.

The Reds have been heavily linked to the Nice star for a while now, and talks between the two clubs have been ‘progressing’ over the last few days. That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who has reported that a deal worth €40-45 million (£34-38m) is being discussed and there are said to be ‘no issues’ regarding personal terms with the highly sought-after Thuram.

Galetti’s latest update claims that the Reds are ‘speeding things up’ in the race to sign the Frenchman as they face stiff competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies are understood to be ‘moving concretely’ for Thuram as they too look to add new firepower to their ranks. Liverpool must act fast if they want to thwart their Premier League rivals of landing the deal.