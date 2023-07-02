Liverpool continue their impressive transfer window after triggering the release clause for Dominik Szoboszlai. As reported in Fabrizio Romano’s latest update, the 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal and has completed his medical.
As fans eagerly await the official announcement from the club, the Reds continue their hot pursuit of other midfield options. Jurgen Klopp is clearly showing no signs of taking his foot off the gas in his mission to bolster his squad and the next blockbuster signing could be right around the corner.
With Alexis Mac Allister already at Anfield, and Szoboszlai on the way, Liverpool have almost completed their midfield pursuit. Just one piece of the puzzle remains and that appears to be Khéphren Thuram.
The Reds have been heavily linked to the Nice star for a while now, and talks between the two clubs have been ‘progressing’ over the last few days. That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who has reported that a deal worth €40-45 million (£34-38m) is being discussed and there are said to be ‘no issues’ regarding personal terms with the highly sought-after Thuram.
Galetti’s latest update claims that the Reds are ‘speeding things up’ in the race to sign the Frenchman as they face stiff competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies are understood to be ‘moving concretely’ for Thuram as they too look to add new firepower to their ranks. Liverpool must act fast if they want to thwart their Premier League rivals of landing the deal.
Newcastle have been linked to several high profile names this summer as they hope to keep their strong run of form going. Eddie Howe and his men snubbed Liverpool of a top four finish last season, forcing the Reds to settle for Europa League football. However, with Liverpool’s clear ambition, they are in a great place to return to their previous form and aim for a top four finish, if not a title challenge once again.