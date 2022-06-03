Liverpool stadium expansion: Delays, £60m verdict and how World Cup may help process

Here is the latest on how the Anfield expansion is progressing at Liverpool football club.

Anfield has seen years of development take place recently, with the capacity growing as Liverpool’s team has improved itself.

The Merseyside stadium saw the Main Stand gain an extra 8,500 seats in time for the 2016-17 season, with new changing rooms and media facilities also developed throughout the campaign.

The second phase of Anfield’s redevelopment has been well underway over the past couple of years and was previously set to be complete by this summer, but will instead be ready in a year’s time.

With plans approved by Liverpool City Council last June, the expansion is set to cost £60 million and will take Anfield’s capacity to 61,000 - making it the third biggest stadium in the Premier League.

Here are all the latest updates as works at Anfield continue to take place this summer...

Fans able to buy a walkway stone

With the external structure of the stand being the main focus so far, they will also look to extend the Anfield Forever walkway.

The walkway, which first launched in 2016 around the Main Stand, features tributes to Liverpool legends, along with names and messages from supporters.

Fans can now reserve their own stones for between £65 and £750 and will be able to etch their names until them before the development is completed.

You can purchase your own stone here.

Six month update

The football club provided an update on their website back in March - six months after the expansion got underway.

They revealed that all foundations and drainage had been completed, as well as the main core and roof shafts in place.

The club also claimed that the Anfield Road Stand’s existing roof will be removed either during the Qatar World cup or the end of the 2022/23 season - however it is all still on schedule to be complete by summer 2023.