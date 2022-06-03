‘I can’t’ - Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool transfer verdict amid exit links

Mohamed Salah has already spoken several times on his Liverpool future amid links with a transfer exit.

Following the announcement that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will be leaving the club, it is vital that the owners do all they can to tie Mohamed Salah down for the next few years.

The Liverpool legend has one year left on his current deal and talks have stalled over the last few months because of financial disputes.

Salah was offered a 15% improvement on his 200,000 a week but the forward chose not to accept it because it would still leave him substantially below the game’s top earners, per reports.

It is also reported that Salah would commit to the club for only an extra two years, another hurdle for the negotiations to overcome.

The 29-year-old's worth to Anfield cannot be disputed, being the club's top scorer in every season since his arrival from Roma in 2017.

The Athletic recently reported that Salah would have no qualms about joining a Premier League rival when his contract expires next year. This must worry Liverpool supporters and the owners of the club must do everything they can to pin their beloved talisman down.

But what exactly has been said by Salah on his Liverpool contract saga.

Speaking a few months ago, the Liverpool forward said: “I don’t want to be selfish at all, I even said that two months ago. It’s about the team now.

“It’s a big, important week for us and I’m just focused on the team and I want to win the Champions League again and see Hendo with the trophy in his hands again, then hopefully he can give it to me after.

In April, while speaking to FourFourTwo Magazine, the player said: “I don’t know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract, it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.

“I’m just focused on the team. I don’t want to talk about the contract now because we have a long time, but I’m staying next season for sure. I’m staying next season so let’s see after that.”

Negotiations between the two parties have been going on for some time. Salah spoke to GQ Magazine when he had 18 months left on his contract, saying: “I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands.

“They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something. Because they appreciate what you did for the club.

"I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have (been) told the situation. It's in their hands.”