Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich are growing in confidence that they can sign Luis Diaz, reports suggest.

The winger’s Liverpool future remains somewhat uncertain, despite the club not wanting to lose him. Diaz scored 13 Premier League goals - and 17 in all competitions - as Arne Slot’s side won the title in the head coach’s first season in charge.

Diaz was a key player for the Reds, operating in his favoured left-flank role as well as being deployed as a makeshift centre-forward. But the Colombia international has two years left on his Anfield contract and he has been heavily linked with an exit. Contract negotiations with Liverpool have not started and there have been reports suggesting Diaz is unhappy he is not being rewarded with fresh terms.

As a result, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have launched salvos to try to sign Diaz. Barca are long-standing admirers of the 28-year-old and failed to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao earlier this summer. Both sporting director and head coach Hansi Flick have talked about their admiration for Diaz However, because of their previous financial problems, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish champions could afford the player.

Bayern have made a bid for Diaz of £58.5 million as they aim to strengthen their attacking options. The Bundesliga conquerors lost Leroy Sane to Galatasaray on a free transfer and will be without Jamal Musiala for the rest of the year after he broke his leg at the Club World Cup.

According to German newspaper BILD, Bayern are ‘making progress’ to sign Diaz and ‘concrete negotiations can begin soon’. And it is suggested that the former Porto forward has already agreed terms with Vincent Kompany’s outfit. There are claims that Diaz will earn an estimated £12 million ( €14 million) per year which could increase with bonuses and he would sign a four-year contract until 2029.

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are also said to hold an interest in Diaz. Al Nassr recently allowed Jhon Duran to depart but tied Cristiano Ronaldo down to a new contract.

Speaking on his future during Colombia duty last month, Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”