Mo Salah matches Arsenal legend after what he just did for Liverpool

Mo Salah has again provided a huge moment for Liverpool which now has him level with a great of Arsenal

Mohamed Salah’s goal against LASK in the Europa League has moved him one goal away from breaking an incredible record. Liverpool came from behind to defeat the Austrian side by three goals to one after conceding an early first-half goal.

Darwin Nunez drew them level from the spot before Luis Diaz and Salah added a second and third to ensure they got their European campaign off to a winning start. Salah came off the bench to replace 17-year-old Ben Doak, who started the game on the right wing just days after signing a new long-term deal at the club.

His goal was about as ‘Mo Salah’ as it gets; his quick feet in the box saw him skip away from a defender in a tight space before toe-poking his finish through the keepers legs. That goal saw him move onto 42 goals in major European competitions for Liverpool, which is the joint-most of any player for an English club - making him level with Thierry Henry for Arsenal.

He sits, once again, in special company given how much of a force the Frenchman was during his time at Arsenal. Salah sits 14th on the all-time list with 44, as he scored two goals for Basel prior to joining Liverpool, with Henry sat in eighth with 50 goals.

Topping the list is the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo who has 105 goals in the Champions League for Real Madrid and 140 goals in total on the European stage. It means in total, Salah now has an extraordinary record of 189 goals and 83 assists in 311 games for the Reds.