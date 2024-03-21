Liverpool star being 'eyed' as Kylian Mbappe replacement in summer move

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is being eyed as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to the latest reports.

Diaz arrived at Liverpool in January 2022 and he has been a successful signing, finding a home on the left-wing following Sadio Mane's exit a few months later. Dazzling against Manchester City in the recent 1-1 draw at Anfield, he looks set to continue as a key figure but reports from France suggest he could leave in the summer.

Mbappe, who has been a target for Liverpool, could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as his current deal expires at the end of the season. His destination is likely to be a Real Madrid player and the French club are looking to replace his goals and pace on the left flank, and Diaz's agent has been reportedly speaking to the former PSG sporting director which has fuelled rumours.

Foot Mercato claims that “Díaz’s agent, Raul Pais Da Costa is in touch with former PSG Sporting director Antero Henrique. Henrique remains involved in Les Parisiens‘ transfer activity and is said to be a close friend of Pais Da Costa, however, the Reds do not entertain now the prospect of a sale.” The online news portal further adds that “PSG Sporting advisor Luis Campos would rather entertain the prospect of signing a younger player with a clearer room for improvement for the post-Kylian Mbappé era.”

Diaz has 11 goals and five assists this season, which has been a decent return, but his ability and talent should result in a higher output. Mane used to regularly produce seasons with 30+ goal contributions and Diaz has big shoes to fill on the wing and, as mentioned, his inability to convert multiple chances against City is a clear area to improve.