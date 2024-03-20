Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has claimed Howard Webb 'distorted facts' when explaining why Liverpool weren't awarded a late penalty against Manchester City.

Liverpool felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a late spot-kick during the 1-1 draw against City earlier this month, with Jeremy Doku appearing to catch Alexis Mac Allister in the chest with a high boot. On-pitch referee Michael Oliver waved away claims and a VAR review adjudged him to have made the correct decision.

Speaking in the latest episode of 'Match Officials Mic'd Up', where recent decisions are analysed, head of the referee's body the PGMOL Webb claimed that the VAR assistant was correct not to overturn the decision, given it was not a clear and obvious error.

In response to that explanation, Hackett wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I worry that someone is attempting to say that this challenge was acceptable. It was a foul and therefore a clear and obvious error not to award a penalty kick. A distortion of the facts."

Much of the debate around the penalty has centred around what has been described as the 'high bar' for overturning decisions. Webb has previously explained how VAR was not introduced to re-referee the game, with only glaring errors acted upon.

Such descriptions have led to confusion, particularly in the case of Liverpool's denied penalty with debate as to whether it was a clear error. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was baffled by the decision in the immediate aftermath of the result, insisting those moments are exactly why VAR was introduced.

“Isn’t [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking about how high the bar is to overturn it to find the right decision?” The German said. “This is a penalty for all football people on the planet, it’s a penalty. If you think it’s not one then maybe you’re not a football person.”