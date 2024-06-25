Liverpool star could 'exit' if Al-Hilal seal £76m move for Barcelona star

Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: A transfer merry-go-round could spell the end for the Liverpool attacker.

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz could exit the club if Barcelona can raise funds this summer.

Diaz has been a target for the Spanish giants for a while as they look to add a strong left-sided attacker to their side. With Lamine Yamal on the right side, they want to add in a strong partner on the other wing to help them progress. However, Diaz looks fairly settled on Merseyside.

With a deal until 2027 and 13 goals and five assists last season, he is certainly at home at Anfield. However, the latest reports suggest Barcelona could move for the Colombian if they can sell attacker Raphinha. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have now made their move for Diaz, who ‘dreams’ of playing for Barca and is willing to wait for the sale of Raphinha in order to get his move.

However, it all depends on whether a sale can be arranged with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. They want to sign Raphinha and can give Barca the funds they need to sign Diaz, which is set around €90M (£76m), but is all down to Raphinha accepting the move.

Liverpool boast a strong attack with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah but an exit for Diaz could see Arne Slot greenlight an attacking addition. Nico Williams has been the most notable left-sided attacker linked but the latest from the Athletic’s James Pearce has squashed such claims. His reports have said that Liverpool are interested in adding a wide attacking player this summer to increase options in the front line. However, Athletic Bilbao's Williams is not under any consideration.

He also claimed that an offer of £50m or more would allow Liverpool to negotiate with clubs for Diaz; given that he was signed for around £50m, it doesn’t exactly speak volumes about his status at the club. It means he is available for a certain fee meaning the club are open to parting ways, despite the report also saying that he remains in Slot’s plans.

