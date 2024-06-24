Getty Images

There is thought to be interest from the Premier League and across Europe for the Liverpool youngster.

RB Leipzig are one of several sides across Europe thought to be eyeing a permanent deal for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton.

Morton has established himself as one of Liverpool’s most exciting young prospects, following back-to-back Championship loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. The 21-year-old was a regular starter at both Ewood Park and the MKM Arena, with more than 100 senior appearances already to his name and a growing reputation across the continent.

It remains to be seen whether such regular football will be a possibility at Liverpool, however, with last summer’s major midfield overhaul likely to be followed by further additions in the next few months. And The Times now reports that Leipzig lead a multi-team chase for the England Under-21 international.

The Bundesliga club are keen on signing Morton permanently and see the Reds academy graduate as someone ready to make the step up and start regularly for a Champions League outfit. But any move will face stiff competition, with the report also naming Sevilla, Feyenoord and Eintracht Frankfurt as potential suitors.

There is also thought to be interest from the Premier League and the vast majority of Championship clubs would be more than happy to take Morton on loan. The latter options seems unlikely though, given he has spent the past two years on the road and impressed to the point where top-level football is needed to continue developing.

In a separate report over the weekend, The Daily Mail names Bournemouth, Southampton and Ipswich Town as three of the Premier League teams eyeing a potential move for Morton. They also claim that with interest growing, Liverpool have placed a £20million price-tag on the Wallasey-born star.

Whether Morton is allowed to leave will likely depend on his performances in pre-season, with new manager Arne Slot keen to take a good look at all options before jumping into any decisions. The young midfielder has rarely been quizzed on his future but did insist after returning from Hull that a holiday was needed before any major talks happened.

“It takes time to get used to it, coming from academy football straight to the Championship,” Morton told LFC TV last month. “It’s like a whole different sport in my opinion. You’re playing against players who will smash you off the ball, you don’t get that in academy football! But it’s developed my game massively and puts you in a good stead for what you want in the future.