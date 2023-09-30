Liverpool were dealt a stoppage-time blow as they lost 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was in a brace and limping after his the Reds’ 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

The Reds finished the game with nine men after Curtis Jones was shown a straight red card following a VAR check in the first half before Diogo Jota was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards in the second 45 minutes.

Jota was a half time substitute for Gakpo who appeared to injure himself after scoring Liverpool’s equaliser at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Dutchman went down after scoring but appeared to be able to carry on but after going down the tunnel for half time he did not come back out for the second half.

Speaking about the forward, Klopp said: “Cody Gakpo is in a brace in the corridor limping. That is my biggest problem at the moment. We lost two and maybe a third player. Really bad.”

Liverpool could be without Jones for three games following his red card unless they decide to appeal the decision. It means the midfielder will be ruled out of the next three domestic games which come against Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest. Jota will also be ruled out of the trip to Brighton as he faces a one-game suspension.

It is unclear how many, if any, games Gakpo will miss with Liverpool back in action in the Europa League against Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday night.

Liverpool looked set to pick up an unlikely point with nine men but a Joel Matip own goal in stoppage time saw Spurs take all three points.

Reflecting on the game, the Liverpool boss added: “People might think because of the late goal for Tottenham we didn’t get anything out of this game but that is not true. We didn’t get a result but I learned so much about my boys today, absolutely proud. The mentality was second to none.