Liverpool star hits out at exit talk amid Roma and Juventus links

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has reacted to speculation linking him with a move away from Anfield during the summer transfer window.
The 26-times capped Greece international joined the Reds in a reported £9m deal from Olympiakos in August 2020 and he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to Carabao Cup and FA Cup Final wins last season, scoring the winning penalty in a shoot-out against Chelsea in the latter of those Wembley wins.
However, the form of Andy Robertson has limited Tsimikas to 59 appearances in all competitions over the last three seasons, with 36 coming as part of a starting eleven. That has led to speculation the Reds left-back is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, with Jose Mourinho’s Roma and fellow Serie A club Juventus both said to be keen on an £11m deal for the defender.
However, in an interview with Greek outlet Gazetta, Tsimikas has hit out of talk of an exit from Anfield and revealed just how much he is enjoying his time as a Red.
He said: “To tell the truth, I haven’t thought of myself in the colours of another team, especially in England. I try to be focused and give my best for the team I play for. Liverpool is the team that has raised me in football. From the people who work in the club, to the chefs, you see that everyone is equal, they see you as a person here. From day one they hugged me tight, loved me, showed me the way, everything I want is here. There is no better atmosphere in a team I think. So, I haven’t thought about it (leaving).”