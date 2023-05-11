Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window next month and the Reds push for the Premier League top four

It’s now common knowledge that Liverpool will be recruiting mainly midfielders when the transfer window opens this summer. Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is currently the most talked about target, but the Reds have also been linked with Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.

One name that has gone somewhat under the radar though is Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella, who has attracted a lot of attention from the Premier League. Liverpool are said to be “on his trail” and are now ready to table a “cash offer” for the midfielder, but he won’t come cheap.

That’s according to Inter Live, who report that the Nerazzurri will consider selling Barella if an offer of at least €80 million (£63m) is put forward. Liverpool have accepted this and are ready to “sink the blow” this summer but they also face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United.

All three Premier League teams are very keen on the 26-year-old, who has bagged eight goals and nine assists across all competitions for Inter this season.

Jurgen Klopp has made his engine room the top priority focus and fans can expect a transfer window of chaos as links continue to emerge. The Reds are set to part ways with Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain upon the expiry of their contracts, while vice-captain James Milner is also pending an exit, with Brighton the suspected destination.

Talks of exits for Fabio Carvalho have also circulated, meaning Klopp will have a lot of space to add new recruits.

