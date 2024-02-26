Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luis Diaz dedicated Liverpool's Carabao Cup win to two special people after Sunday's final win over Chelsea. The Reds left it late to defeat Mauricio Pochettino's men, with Virgil van Dijk scoring a header with less than two minutes remaining in extra time.

Liverpool had to cope with injuries aplenty heading into the final, while Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off on the day, and Van Dijk saw a much earlier goal chalked off for offside. Despite that adversity, Jurgen Klopp's men came out on top and took silverware back to Merseyside.

One man who knows plenty about overcoming adversity is Reds forward Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped last year. The Colombian's mother was rescued the following day, while his father was released around two weeks after his disappearance.

Having gone through all of that, Diaz's parents were present at Wembley for the cup final on Sunday, and the forward dedicated the win to his parents after the game.

"I'm very happy and greatful to God for it (the success)," he told Sky Sports in a Spanish language interview. "We have won the cup, and I'm happy for my family, my mother, my father, who are here. As we know, we went through difficult moments, but we are prepared for the biggest challenges that life gives us and I'm very greatful to God to have them (with me). It's very, very special. I'm greatful to the team, the coach. I dedicate it to my parents. They are the most important thing to me."

Speaking about the game and Liverpool's struggles to carve Chelsea open, the Colombia international added: "It's a game with such big expectations, an exciting game, a big game. I think big games usually go this way. We were prepared to go into it in the best way. They were very good, it was top against top and it was very physical. But in the end we have come out on top and got the result, and thank you to God for the triumph."

