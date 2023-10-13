The Liverpool midfielder arrived in the summer and has been a key figure so far this season.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has staked a claim to start further forward at club level following a strong showing for Argentina.

Signed from Brighton for £35m, he was one of the bargains of the summer after enjoying the season of his life last season. So far under Jurgen Klopp however, he’s been utilised in a deeper midfield role to help plug the defensive midfielder gap left by duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson who both left to join the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Born out of necessity, the club later signed Wataru Endo, who is a more natural fit for that position as a lone midfielder but the Japanese captain is still transitioning into the role and Mac Allister is being asked to operate deeper, in a double pivot alongside Curtis Jones that has allowed them both to flourish.

However, given he netted 10 goals in all competitions for Brighton last season, many believe he should given more license to affect the game further forward and he enjoyed such a role last night for Argentina, thanks to being partnered with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul - both of whom have great energy and workrate in a defensive capacity.

Should Mac Allister be playing further forward?

Klopp has used him in a different way than many were expecting, as it is clear he likes him to be a part of the build-up, but it is still a fact that he struggles to track players in that position from a defensive standpoint and looks more natural linking up at the other end of the pitch.

When placed next to Jones, however, he has thrived as he can be the one to receive the ball deepest which naturally shifts Mac Allister further forward. Comparing both his heatmaps from this season the previous, his Brighton map shows him present more frequently in the opponents half than his own, but he was afforded such an opportunity thanks to the brilliant Moises Caicedo covering behind - which he doesn’t have at Liverpool.

Six of his 10 goals came from the penalty spot last season, which somewhat distorts his attacking output, but he showed deft and clever finishes in other games last year that suggest he can offer something further forward.

But, as it stands, he looks set to continue playing deeper as it has worked so far this season.

Performance against Paraguay

Last night he managed 101 touches - more than every Liverpool game so far except the 3-1 win over West Ham - as well as one key pass, 4/4 long balls, as well as completing 50% of his dribbles in what was a dominating, but scrappy win over Paraguay.

His best moment came during the first-half as he somehow dribbled past a sea of Paraguay players that stood before him in the tightest of spaces before being brought down - and somehow not awarded a penalty.