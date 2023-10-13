Richards was a former teammate of Salah back when they played for Fiorentina.

Micah Richards has angered Liverpool fans with his latest comments on Mohamed Salah, stating he doesn’t do a lot except score.

Salah, 31, has been one of the Premier League’s best attackers since signing in 2017, showing remarkable consistency across six seasons in England and he’s begun this campaign in brilliant form as well.

Currently, he has a record of 192 goals and 83 assists in 315 appearancs for Liverpool and managed 16 assists in all competitions last season. But fans have been shocked by the claims from Richards that Salah is just a goalscorer.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, he made the startling claim that Salah ‘doesn’t do a lot else’ other than score, which is surprising given the pair were teammates at Fiorentina in the past.

“You all have to know your role, you have someone to score the goals, someone to link it all together and someone with a lot of pace. You look at Liverpool, Salah scores all the goals, he doesn’t do a lot else really,” Richards told the MOTD Podcast.

“Salah doesn’t do more than score goals? He’s got quite a lot of assists you know,” Gary Lineker replied.

“Yeah, but it’s rolls across the box, it’s not like dribbling past three players and then, that’s what I’d say,” Richards concluded.

It’s safe to say fans were not impressed with his comments, as one fan wrote: ‘And thats why he is the worst pundit on TV, when your more famous for your laugh than your football knowledge it says it all really!’

While another said: ‘Has he ever actually watched mo play football?!’

To put it into context, Salah sits joint-19th with Matt Le Tissier on 63 Premier League assists in total - that’s more than Riyad Mahrez, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard, Juan Mata, Mesut Ozil and Paul Scholes, to name a few.

If anything Salah has become more of an all-round attacker in recent years, showing that he has developed his game from just an out-and-out inside forward to someone who is also a creative threat.