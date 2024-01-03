The Liverpool forward has broken another record as he ends 2023 at the top of the list

Mohamed Salah continues to elevate himself into elite of the elite as he has ended 2023 by matching a record that was last broken in England by Thierry Henry.

Salah, 31, has been in terrific form this season and his latest brace against Newcastle United in the 4-2 win at Anfield saw him notch his 17th and 18th goals of the season. He is building up to potentially one of his best ever seasons in a Liverpool shirt and the team look set to challenge on multiple fronts, with Salah likely to be at the centre of any success they could have.

The only downside is that he will now travel back home to help fire his side to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations, two years after losing in the final to Senegal on penalties. And, as a result, he will be absent for the month of January. Jurgen Klopp will miss his star man, but he has a strong squad with plenty of talented stars ready to step up.

In terms of his latest achievements, 2023 saw him become the only player in Europe's top five leagues to score 15+ goals (24) and provide 15+ assists (15). That figure also makes him the first player to reach 15 for both goals and assists in a single Premier League calendar year since Thierry Henry in 2003 (25 goals, 19 assists).

On top of that, he has also joined Henry and Harry Kane in being the only three players have registered 20+ goal contributions in seven successive Premier League seasons, meaning that Salah has delivered every single season since he arrived from Roma in 2017 - simply put, he is one of the greats.

For his legacy, he deserves to lift another league title but the might of Manchester City has been too formidable across the last seven years with Pep Guardiola's side lifting the trophy five times in the last six years. But this season looks to be another one where Klopp's side can rival the reigning champions.

