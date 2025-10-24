Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could be forced to make a decision on this star’s future amid uncertainty at another club

Liverpool could be forced to cancel Harvey Elliott’s time with Aston Villa following their latest match in the Europa League.

The Villans were beaten by Go Ahead Eagles, despite taking the lead after just four minutes. Elliott was named on the bench but did not see any of the action as he remained an unused substitute for the fourth time this season since his move to the West Midlands.

Villa manager Unai Emery had the opportunity to introduce the 22-year-old into the fold in the second half as he made five changes to his team. However, none of his decisions included Elliott.

Emery had heavily rotated his starting line-up as well, but did not opt to give Elliott the chance in the Netherlands.

Harvey Elliott starved of opportunities at Aston Villa

Elliott was included in Liverpool’s long departure list over the summer after he completed his loan move to Aston Villa. Having made just two starts in the Premier League under Arne Slot, the versatile midfielder admitted he was searching for more regular football, with the World Cup approaching.

Despite the expectation he would become a regular for Villa, Elliott has made just five appearances in all competitions since the start of the season and only two of those came as starts.

This will certainly be a big surprise for Elliott, who made the decision to leave Liverpool to benefit his career choices. Despite remaining loyal to the Reds, the 22-year-old admitted he could seek a move away.

“If I had it my way, I would be here for the rest of my career, it's as simple as that. I love everything about the club, but at the same time, I kind of need to be selfish and see what's best for me,” Elliott said over the summer.

“I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad. I want to keep being successful as a player. It's something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation. We have many new players who have come in, so whether it blocks the path for me, I'm not sure. It's something I need to have a look at and decide.”

Could Liverpool recall Harvey Elliott from loan?

Elliott is a valued player at Liverpool. The Reds are clearly keeping the midfielder on their radar as he has buy-back clause in his contract with Aston Villa. Liverpool have the option to bring Elliott back to Anfield, should they desire.

He made the move to Villa on a season-long loan, with a condition obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer. The Athletic reported that the permanent move is dependent on him making ten appearances throughout the 2025/26 season.

The deal is said to be worth around the £35 million region but with sources suggesting it could be closer the £30 million mark.

Elliott made his move to Villa in search of a more regular role, however, if this lack of action continues, Liverpool could cancel the agreement with Villa. The Reds have recalled players from loan before and this situation could benefit both them and Elliott if they were to bring him back to Anfield early.

Liverpool would have an extra figure in midfield and attack, while Elliott could benefit from more chances on the pitch, given the Reds’ demanding schedule.

