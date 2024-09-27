Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Three key players are approaching the end of their Liverpool contracts.

As the weeks tick down towards the end of the year, reports continue to surround Liverpool’s current contract situation with the three players who have barely been out of the headlines. Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at the end of the season and the speculation is rising over who will remain at the club and who will move on.

The player in the spotlight the most lately is Alexander-Arnold, especially with the ongoing interest from Real Madrid. The La Liga giants have been keen on the right-back for a while now and the interest still stands as he approaches the end of his Anfield terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the looming presence of Real Madrid has been some cause for concern among fans, the vice-captain recent reflected on his career ambitions and hinted that his future does indeed lie at Anfield. Captaining Liverpool is something Alexander-Arnold highlighted as a dream of his from early on, and it’s a goal he still has in mind. He also wants to continue to win trophies and so far, the Reds are off to a strong start under Arne Slot.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” he said. “I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public and this one won’t be either.

“I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that is what drives me.”

Now, according to Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold is ‘more than happy’ to stay at his boyhood club ‘for the foreseeable future’. Despite the ongoing interest from Real Madrid and his friendship with Jude Bellingham, his ‘first choice’ is to sign a new contract with Liverpool and extend his stay.

The Reds have also reportedly been looking to pen Luis Díaz down with new terms, which suggests they are finally in a position to commit to new contracts for important figures at the club.