The Liverpool defender could be set for a major role for his country.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how he has a 'newfound excitement' about potentially representing England at the European Championships in 2024 in midfield.

The Liverpool star has been one of the standout right-backs in Europe since 2018 thanks to his incredible passing ability and consistent assist numbers, but he has been selected as a midfielder across the past two England squads, as opposed to a defender.

With England facing their final two European qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, those games will provide a perfect opportunity for Alexander-Arnold to gain more vital experience in the midfield role that Gareth Southgate has outlined for him.

Speaking to The Standard, Alexander-Arnold spoke on how the midfield position is something he is 'constantly' thinking about and Southgate has backed him for that position.

“Since we spoke in the summer, me and the manager, about a midfield opportunity and to see if we could make it work, there has been a newfound excitement for me.

“When I’m here, when I’m not here, I’m constantly thinking about trying to get into the team for the summer, how I can do that and how I can take the opportunities I’m given to make sure I’m part of the plans for the summer.

“It is a target I have set for myself and I think, with the help of the manager and the staff and analysts, it is something I can do.

“It has always been an honour and a pleasure to come away with England and play games for your country, to represent my country is the biggest honour any player can have, it truly is.

“It is still early days, I haven’t had much experience in there so still learning on the job and about picking it up as much as I can when I am in there.