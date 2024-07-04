Liverpool star set for career-defining game under ex-Leeds United boss at Copa America as Brazil await
Some players are just a different beast at international level and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez certainly looks more at home wearing the famous light blue jersey.
Uruguay have been going strong under Marcelo Bielsa since his arrival in May, 2023. The ex-Leeds United boss has turned around their fortunes and, in the process, unearthed the best version of Nunez. That version has confidence, no fear and a certain ruthlessness in front of goal - the type of qualities that go missing when he starts for Liverpool.
His 18 goals and 13 assists last season represent a strong return but fans and critics still pointed towards his failures in front of goal, especially in the back end of the season where it mattered most. He will head into his third season at the club under new boss Arne Slot after the Copa America finishes and heading there as a finalist or champion would certainly be one wave that Liverpool fans will hope he can ride into the new campaign.
Having had the hopes of a nation placed upon his shoulders following the retirement of Edinson Cavani and aging Luis Suarez (who remains in the squad) Nunez has flourished. Across the past 10 games, he’s only failed to register a goal contribution in just two fixtures; his record for that time is 13 goal 13 goal/assists in 10 games - including a goal in each of Uruguay’s first two group game victories.
He played just 45 minutes in the final win over the USA, as Bielsa’s side topped their group as he was rested for their knockout tie against Brazil, the nine-time champions. Uruguay are tied with Argentina with 15 victories and will be hoping to rubberstamp their credentials against Dorival Júnior’s side who finished second in their group after two draws against Costa Rica and Colombia. Nunez produced one of his best career displays last time he faced Brazil; a goal and assist in a 2-0 victory in the World Cup qualifiers caught the headlines but he bullied the likes of Marquinhos and Gabriel, proving he can do it against the very best when it matters. He will face them again in great form and determined to repay the faith shown in him by Bielsa, who has found a spark that Liverpool fans will hope can continue into the new Slot era.
