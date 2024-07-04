AFP via Getty Images

Copa America 2024: The Liverpool star has been in fine form already at the tournament.

Some players are just a different beast at international level and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez certainly looks more at home wearing the famous light blue jersey.

Uruguay have been going strong under Marcelo Bielsa since his arrival in May, 2023. The ex-Leeds United boss has turned around their fortunes and, in the process, unearthed the best version of Nunez. That version has confidence, no fear and a certain ruthlessness in front of goal - the type of qualities that go missing when he starts for Liverpool.

His 18 goals and 13 assists last season represent a strong return but fans and critics still pointed towards his failures in front of goal, especially in the back end of the season where it mattered most. He will head into his third season at the club under new boss Arne Slot after the Copa America finishes and heading there as a finalist or champion would certainly be one wave that Liverpool fans will hope he can ride into the new campaign.

Having had the hopes of a nation placed upon his shoulders following the retirement of Edinson Cavani and aging Luis Suarez (who remains in the squad) Nunez has flourished. Across the past 10 games, he’s only failed to register a goal contribution in just two fixtures; his record for that time is 13 goal 13 goal/assists in 10 games - including a goal in each of Uruguay’s first two group game victories.