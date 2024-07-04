Everton 'close to signing' African striker for free as they eye another bargain

Sean Dyche, manager of Everton | Getty Images

Everton transfer rumours: The RB Salzburg forward has become a free agent.

Everton are ‘close’ to signing African forward Sekou Koita on a free transfer after he became a free agent on June 30, according to reports.

The Toffees have already confirmed multiple signings this summer including Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison and Tim Iroegbunam as well as agreeing extensions for Idrissa Gueye, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young. It’s a far cry from years gone by where deals were extremely hard to come by due to financial issues.

However, they have targeted low-cost deals this time around and Koita, the 24-year-old Malian, is one from the free agent market which looks particularly fruitful this summer. According to Africa Foot, Everton are in the process of finalising the final details of the contract to complete said move for the ex-RB Salzburg attacker.

Having been a three-time champion in Austria, he will not play under ex-Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders next season and he departs after 43 goals and 21 assists in 106 games at the club. In fact, he’s spent his whole career in the Austrian league and has also won the cup twice.

Granted, Everton already have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Youssef Chermiti to call upon in the striker role but the latter has been linked with a loan move away this season to gain valuable minutes while Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a permanent move. Koita would be a risk-free signing that could end up earning the club profit if the move fails to work out. However, he brings a different profile being five-foot-seven and sharper off the mark.

Plus, he has proven he can play anywhere across the frontline, such as on either flank or behind the striker, or even in a strike-duo. Regardless, his arrival could see him utilised anywhere that Sean Dyche needs him to and it would certainly help to have quality to come off the bench as their wide options still only include Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison.

