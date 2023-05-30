Liverpool are already making moves on the transfer market as they look to strengthen their options ahead of the 2023/24 season, but it’s not just incomings that Jurgen Klopp is assessing. The Reds are expected to see some more players leave Anfield this summer after the departures of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta.

One name that has been mentioned with a potential move away is Fábio Carvalho, who has reportedly been told that he is free to pursue new options this summer, whether that be permanent or otherwise. However, it seems the 20-year-old is not actually looking to leave Liverpool and would rather stay on Merseyside.

While Carvalho is probably more likely to stay at Liverpool and fight for his place, he could certainly benefit from a loan spell away. The 20-year-old has fallen out of favour in recent months, making only one appearance in the Premier League this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Football Insider, Carvalho is “prepared to reluctantly accept” a permanent departure from Anfield this summer, if a club was to come in for him. In fact, the Portuguese star has received interest already and an unnamed Champions League club is said to have submitted a “big-money bid” for his services.

Carvalho joined the Reds last summer from Fulham and while he has enjoyed some key moments with Liverpool, he has struggled to get regular playing time. Since his arrival, the midfielder has played just 342 minutes in the Premier League in what was a frustrating season for Liverpool.

West Ham United, Brentford and Burnley were all said to be interested in signing Carvalho on loan but the player is worried he would still struggle for first team action in this instance. Now, it has come to light that a mystery European club has launched a big and they could be the preferred the destination for the Liverpool man.

Despite his limited time on the pitch, Carvalho has impressed many of his peers, including the iconic Firmino. The Brazilian admitted he had been watching the youngster prior to his move and was impressed by what he saw.

Advertisement

Advertisement