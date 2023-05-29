Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the club’s new sporting director, Jörg Schmadtke as the transfer window fast approaches. The Reds have already been heavily linked with several new players this summer and the German will undoubtedly help get some big deals over the line once he joins the club.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Schmadtke’s arrival at Anfield is ‘imminent’ and Liverpool are expected to make an official announcement this week. The report claims that ‘nothing can go wrong’ between the two parties at this stage, as Jurgen Klopp is eager to roll up his sleeves on the transfer market following their difficult 2022/23 season.

Schmadtke will work closely with his compatriot to help build up Liverpool’s current squad as they enter a new era at the club. After Liverpool’s final home match against Aston Villa, the players, fans and staff said farewell to Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta, who are all now free to sign for new teams.

Other potential exits could also be on the cards, including Fabio Carvalho and Caoimhin Kelleher, leaving a lot of space for Schmadtke to bring in new personnel. Klopp has already stated his priority this summer lies in midfield and talks with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount of Chelsea have proven he is not going back on his word.

The aim for both Klopp and Schmadtke is to build on this season and push to challenge for Champions League football and beyond again next term. For now, the deal is short-term, but if both parties co-operate well together, the commitment could become longer.