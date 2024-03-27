Scotland provide 30-word Andy Robertson injury update after Liverpool defender left devastated
Steve Clarke is hopeful that Andy Robertson isn't set for another prolonged period on the Liverpool sidelines.
The Reds defender was forced off with a suspected ankle injury in the 37th minute of the Tartan Army's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland last night - with Anfield team-mate Conor Bradley bagging the only goal of the game.
It was a case of Déjà vu for Robertson, who limped with a shoulder injury when representing Scotland in October and was unavailable for the best part of three months. The left-back looked devastated when receiving treatment at Hampden Park after sustaining his latest blow.
Liverpool's Premier League title charge recommences when they return to action against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate none of his troops are absent for the business end of the season - especially given the lengthy injury issues the Reds have endured this season.
Robertson is set to be assessed when he returns to Merseyside. Scotland boss Clarke said: "Well, obviously he's come off. He's got an injury. We'll assess and he will go back to his club. They'll assess him and and hopefully it's not not too long.”