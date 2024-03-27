Scotland captain Andrew Robertson reacts after picking up an injury and subsequently being substituted during the international friendly match between Scotland and Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on March 26, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Steve Clarke is hopeful that Andy Robertson isn't set for another prolonged period on the Liverpool sidelines.

The Reds defender was forced off with a suspected ankle injury in the 37th minute of the Tartan Army's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland last night - with Anfield team-mate Conor Bradley bagging the only goal of the game.

It was a case of Déjà vu for Robertson, who limped with a shoulder injury when representing Scotland in October and was unavailable for the best part of three months. The left-back looked devastated when receiving treatment at Hampden Park after sustaining his latest blow.

Liverpool's Premier League title charge recommences when they return to action against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate none of his troops are absent for the business end of the season - especially given the lengthy injury issues the Reds have endured this season.